Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Charlie Baker to say thank you to Massachusetts in farewell address

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Governor Charlie Baker is wrapping up eight years in office this week.

He'll deliver his farewell address Tuesday afternoon at the State House to thank the people of Massachusetts.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above at 2 p.m.

Baker's term officially ends Thursday when Governor-elect Maura Healey is sworn in.

Baker, who did not run for re-election, will become president of the NCAA in March. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.