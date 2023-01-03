Governor Charlie Baker to say thank you to Massachusetts in farewell address

BOSTON - Governor Charlie Baker is wrapping up eight years in office this week.

He'll deliver his farewell address Tuesday afternoon at the State House to thank the people of Massachusetts.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above at 2 p.m.

Baker's term officially ends Thursday when Governor-elect Maura Healey is sworn in.

Baker, who did not run for re-election, will become president of the NCAA in March.