Loose cow evades capture in Wareham

By CBSBoston.com Staff

WAREHAM – Police and animal control officers are on the tail of a loose cow named Rosie in Wareham.

The cow was seen Tuesday in the area of the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area on Maple Springs Road and was later spotted running through the woods toward Charge Pond.

"Total disregard for the Mooooooovvvveeee Over Law!" the Wareham Department of Natural Resources posted.

Though officers said they are "in hot pursuit of this unruly cow," they asked the public to steer clear and not approach Rosie.

They said she is stressed and not stopping, so anyone who sees her should instead call Wareham Police Communications at (508) 295-1212. 

June 1, 2022

