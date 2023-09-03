Watch CBS News
Police body camera video shows Ware officers rescuing "trespassing" deer from pool

WARE – Police in Ware come to the rescue of a wayward deer that found itself in a pinch.

The deer fell into someone's pool and got tangled up in the cover.

Wanted for trespassing

Posted by Ware Police Department on Friday, September 1, 2023

Police body camera video from the responding officers shows them pushing the deer out of the water with a skimmer net.

Once it was free, the deer took off into the woods.

The police department had some fun with the situation, posting the video with the caption "wanted for trespassing."  

