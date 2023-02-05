Wang Theatre cancels shows after extreme cold breaks sprinkler system

BOSTON - Theatergoers in Boston had to evacuate the Wang due to a sprinkler system malfunction brought on by the extreme cold.

"The Impractical Jokers" were set to perform two shows Saturday night. The theater said "record low temperatures" caused the sprinkler system to break, forcing them to cancel the performances.

Some frustrated fans took to Twitter to complain about being made to wait in the freezing cold while waiting for news about the status of the shows.

2+ hours to cancel. The 3,500 people outside freezing on a record cold night waiting on your “momentarily” update appreciate your thoughtfulness and expediency! — Eman9 (@JakeEman29) February 5, 2023

"It was eight minutes until showtime. . . the alarm came on and we all thought it was a joke," one fan who came from New York told WBZ-TV. "Unfortunately it was not."

The sprinkler break happened in the boiler room and did not cause serious flooding or other damage, but the fire department determined the shows could not go on as planned Saturday night.

Group member and comedian James Murray took pictures with people outside the theater after the cancellation announcement, saying he was "trying to make it right for all the fans."

Comedian James Murray takes photo with fans outside the Wang Theatre. CBS Boston

Refunds are available and the shows have been rescheduled for April 29.