Police investigating woman shot and killed in Waltham parking lot

Neighbors concerned after woman shot and killed in nearby Waltham parking lot

WALTHAM - Police investigating after a woman was shot in a parking lot on Friday night in Waltham.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near The Wright apartment complex.

Neighbors feel unsafe

"This area seems unsafe to me. It really does," says David, who was at home when loud noises outside caught his attention.

Neighbors were stunned when police surrounded the apartment complex.

"There was a whole group of people parked behind this abandoned building. They were yelling and screaming. It sounded like it was going to escalate to violence," says David.

"I heard loud aggressive type yelling at each other," neighbor Mac says.

Police said the victim died on scene and are investigating what led to the incident. Her identity has not been released.

"I feel bad for that person," says David.

Neighbors are concerned about feeling safe in their community after the shooting.

"These are called luxury apartments obviously not. People are moving out because they don't feel safe," says Mac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.