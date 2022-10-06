2 Waltham police officers seriously hurt when motorcycles collide during funeral escort

WALTHAM - Two Waltham police officers on motorcycles were seriously injured when they collided during a funeral procession.

The police department said they collided at about 10:35 a.m. Thursday "while conducting a funeral escort." It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road.

The officers were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Main Street was closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash; police are investigating how it happened.