2 Waltham police officers seriously hurt when motorcycles collide during funeral escort
WALTHAM - Two Waltham police officers on motorcycles were seriously injured when they collided during a funeral procession.
The police department said they collided at about 10:35 a.m. Thursday "while conducting a funeral escort." It happened at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road.
The officers were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Main Street was closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash; police are investigating how it happened.
