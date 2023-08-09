9-year-old Waltham girl honored for life-saving actions during machete attack

Third arrest made in Waltham machete attack

WALTHAM – A 9-year-old girl was honored for what police described as life-saving actions during a machete attack in Waltham.

Three people were arrested in July after a machete attack on Hammond Street that police said stemmed from a "neighbor dispute." One person suffered a deep cut to their head, but survived.

On Tuesday, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell and Mayor Jeannette McCarthy presented 9-year-old Karen Guzman with the chief's signature coin and a City of Waltham Proclamation.

On 7/14/2023, 9-year-old Karen Guzman bravely phoned 911 to report a violent attack involving a machete. Her quick... Posted by Waltham MA Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Guzman called 911 to report the attack, something police said help saved lives and led to the three arrests.

Guzman is only the third person in Waltham to receive the award.