Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old Waltham girl honored for life-saving actions during machete attack

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Third arrest made in Waltham machete attack
Third arrest made in Waltham machete attack 00:46

WALTHAM – A 9-year-old girl was honored for what police described as life-saving actions during a machete attack in Waltham.

Three people were arrested in July after a machete attack on Hammond Street that police said stemmed from a "neighbor dispute." One person suffered a deep cut to their head, but survived.

On Tuesday, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell and Mayor Jeannette McCarthy presented 9-year-old Karen Guzman with the chief's signature coin and a City of Waltham Proclamation.

On 7/14/2023, 9-year-old Karen Guzman bravely phoned 911 to report a violent attack involving a machete. Her quick...

Posted by Waltham MA Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Guzman called 911 to report the attack, something police said help saved lives and led to the three arrests.

Guzman is only the third person in Waltham to receive the award.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.