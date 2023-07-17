Third arrest made in Waltham machete attack that allegedly stemmed from 'neighbor dispute'

WALTHAM – Three people are now facing charges in a machete attack in Waltham last week that police said stemmed from a "neighbor dispute over a motor vehicle accident."

The attack happened last Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Hammond Street.

Police said one person had a deep cut on their head. They were taken to an area hospital but are expected to survive. Waltham Police said that victim was the only person hit by the machete, while two others were assaulted trying to stop the attack.

Two people were arrested the night of the attack while a third was taken into custody on Sunday.

Bryan Aguilar Borrayo, 19, and Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, 21, are both charged with mayhem. Osman Aguilar Borrayo, 27, is charged with mayhem, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery.