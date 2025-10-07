Police investigate Waltham break-ins, man captured on video in home as college students were asleep

Waltham police are investigating a string of break-ins after a stranger was seen on surveillance video climbing through a window into a house full of sleeping college students on Tuesday.

The man was caught on camera getting into the home on Floyd Street around 3:30 a.m. and allegedly taking the camera, some food and shoes.

The students at the home say this was the third time in a month the home has been broken into. The first two times, they didn't catch a glimpse of the suspect until they got a surveillance camera.

Across the street, another house full of college students says several times in the last two weeks, they've woken up to find their food and other items gone.

Food, drinks missing from home

"Just throughout the week, more and more food and stuff from our fridge would go missing, drinks, cups and we were kind of like OK it's not us who's taking it, who is doing it?" said Evan Heath.

They say whoever broke in had the same M.O. as their friends' break in. The neighbors saw the surveillance video and say it confirmed their suspicions that someone might have been in their home in the middle of the night too.

"It's definitely scary... It's really an eyeopener that genuinely wherever you are it's not always safe," said Thomas Evangelidis. "It's very shocking actually knowing and seeing actual evidence that someone has been in our house while we're sleeping, it's uncomfortable."

No one has been arrested yet. Police said the investigation is ongoing.