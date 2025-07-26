11 wounded in stabbing attack at Traverse City Walmart, police say; Man in custody

Eleven people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, officials said Saturday evening. A man is in custody.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael D. Shea said in a news conference that the stabbings happened near the checkout area of the store and appeared to be random in nature.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Michigan man, was not injured when taken into custody, the sheriff's office disclosed. He allegedly used a folding knife in the incident.

According to law enforcement, people in the store assisted in apprehending the man and helped treat the people injured.

"This was a joint effort all the way through, and, as I mentioned, the citizens, too," Shea said about the response to the incident.

Emergency services respond after multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 26, 2025. Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP

Northern Michigan-based Munson Healthcare said in a Facebook post that it was treating the 11 injured at its medical center in Traverse City and was "working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted." As of Saturday night, five people are in serious condition, while the six others are critical.

Michigan State Police said in a post on X that the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office was investigating the stabbings. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said personnel with the federal agency are responding to assist with the investigation.

"I'm in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

Joe Pennington, a Walmart spokesperson, told CBS News in a statement: "Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders. We'll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation."

Traverse City is located about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.