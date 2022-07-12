Boston and Worcester less stressed than most US cities, study finds

Some Massachusetts communities feeling more stressed than others

BOSTON – Some Massachusetts communities are feeling a bit stressed out.

WalletHub ranked the stress levels of cities based on factors like work hours, divorce rates and hours of sleep.

They found people in Worcester are more stressed than people in Boston, but relatively we aren't all that stressed. Worcester came in at No. 106 and Boston was ranked No. 122.

As for the most stressed place in the United States, that title belongs to Cleveland, Ohio.