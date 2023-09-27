Walking more can help lower blood pressure in seniors, study says

BOSTON - Eighty percent of older adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure but a new study finds that taking more steps a day could be an easy and cost-free way to control the condition.

Researchers at Iowa State University and the University of Connecticut took 21 sedentary seniors with hypertension and found that taking an additional 3,000 steps a day improved both their systolic (upper number) and diastolic (lower number) blood pressure, whether the participants were taking blood pressure medications or not.

The scientists would now like to perform larger trials to confirm these findings.