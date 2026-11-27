When a local reservoir is overrun with birds, it can lead to a bacteria nightmare caused by their fecal fallout. That's where the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) comes in with their aptly named Bird Harassment Program.

A group of experts hits the water for the purpose of scaring off birds to protect drinking water. WBZ-TV tagged along as the team harassed birds on the Wachusett Reservoir.

The reservoir is the source of water for about 2.5 million people. When too many birds populate the area near the intake, it can increase bacteria levels in the water before it goes off for treatment.

"You got ducks, but they are not problematic at those numbers," said DCR Environmental Analyst David Getman, as he peered through binoculars looking for gulls, one of their biggest problems. "The other issue is the number of geese we have out here."

The program started in 1992. The idea is to move the birds from the intake to the other end of the reservoir, so the bacteria dies down by the time it reaches the intake. They started out using simple tactics like driving a boat toward them.

"Then we would go further in, and hit the horn," Getman said.

When that didn't work, they moved onto loud cap guns and noisy flares they call screamers. Neither is currently in use, nor is a scarecrow they tried that would simulate an owl or other predator.

Instead, their arsenal of annoyance has evolved to the chagrin of the gulls. The team now uses a noise cannon, which fills a cartridge with air before emitting an audible boom in the direction it's pointed.

"When the air cannon is not effective, and can't get close, the laser comes into play and is quite effective," says Getman.

It's a beefed-up laser pointer with a scope. It emits a bright green light that is extremely effective at night and can move a bird more than a mile away.

"Right around sunset, dusk is when we start to see the bird numbers come in," Getman said.

When they first started, the area had tens of thousands of birds near the intake. Since then, the population has fallen drastically, allowing them to maintain better bacteria levels.

"We have thresholds we want to maintain," Getman said.

As they say, it's a dirty job, but someone has to do it.