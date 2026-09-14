Non-profit Voices of Hope uses performing arts to fundraise for cancer research and support

Ordinary people with a passion for the arts have an extraordinary goal.

They want to wipe out cancer.

The nonprofit Voices of Hope works to entertain while raising money for research and to support patients.

"We're all volunteers. I founded this in 2009 after my mother passed away from pancreatic cancer," said Voices of Hope President Greg Chastain.

"People ride the Pan-Mass challenge. They do the Boston Marathon for charity. We're like, why can't we do theater for that as well?"

"It was supposed to be a one night only, and here we are, 18 years later," Ed Siegal, the organization's vice president told WBZ-TV. "But we realized, after that first year, we saw that we had something special."

Among those in rehearsal for the annual fall gala - Chelmsford police officer Kenny Meehan.

"I've always been a performer and a musician. So it was a way for me to be able to sort of give back and to support a lot of these causes in a way that I was comfortable with," he said.

Since its inception, Voices of Hope has raised more than $1.4 million for cancer research.

"For all of the members that come, who give their time and their energy and their effort, all the volunteers, I think the cumulative dollars validate that their time, and energy, and effort has made a difference," said executive artistic director Dana Siegal.

The partnership between Voices of Hope and the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Mass General Brigham is a strong one.

"They come and speak to us about the work that our money is contributing towards. We are learning about the research, we're learning about the items that are being purchased with our funds," cast member Diane Meehan told WBZ.

"Knowing that we've been a part of the FDA approval for 28 treatments for cancer - it's, we never imagined that that would have been where we are," Siegal said.

Meehan is also the producer of Voices of Hope Summer Youth program, where she's helping to inspire the next generation of volunteers.

"I am a social worker, you know, by training, so I'm really excited to have kids learn about their opportunities for philanthropy while doing something that they love," Meehan said.

It's personal for everyone involved, including music director Dan Tang.

"People in our show are survivors. Some of them are fighting presently and in chemo presently and still coming out to be on our show. The support that you find here is fabulous," he said.

And while Siegal acknowledges that no one wants to have cancer impact their lives, he said "having found ourselves together, we've learned that grief and joy absolutely live side by side."

Chastain's message to the audience is clear.

"I want them to be lifted by the joy and the spirit of the show and the message that we provide that there is hope in the world of cancer, but it also goes beyond cancer. There's just hope in world, and there's good people out there doing good things."

This year's gala, The Beat Goes On, featuring songs from the 60s, will be at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly on Saturday, October 3.