Boston non-profit marks 1 million dollars donated to cancer research

BOSTON - One Massachusetts organization is marking a major milestone by donating its one-millionth dollar to cancer research.

It's 15 years in the making for Voices of Hope Boston.

"Once you have it, you live with it for the rest of your life, the fear," said Diane Early, who beat breast cancer with the help of her musical theater community.

"We were rehearsing for the 'Music Man,' and it was a real distraction to come here every day and be with people who that were so supportive and loving. I had surgery May 1. I had radiation over the summer, and a couple of days ago, I was cleared for the next year," Early said.

Diane is just one member of Voices of Hope, a non-profit with more than 150 members who share a passion for musical theater and giving back to their community.

"Everyone has a love for musical theater and music, but the other thing everyone has is a real love for the mission. The mission is to raise money for cancer research," said Early.

Since 2009, the organization has donated thousands of dollars to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital's Cancer Center.

The non-profit raises money through musical theater performances, galas, and golf.

"Tonight is a cumulation of 15 years. Tonight, we're giving 135,000 dollars from the 2023 season, which now puts us over our million-dollar milestone," said President and Founder Greg Chastain.

He founded the organization in honor of his Mom, who died of pancreatic cancer.

"She was the one who pushed me into theater. So I wanted to do something to give back to the community that took care of her," said Chastain.

And that same community continues to care for cancer survivors, their loved ones, and strangers facing the same battles.

"We have a lot of survivors here. We have a lot of people who've lost people here, and we come here together just to be together a lot of time," Chastain said.

"Hope is the thing that keeps us going," Early said.

If you want to get involved with Voices of Hope, you can join their musical theater or summer programs.