"Voice of Logan" competition deadline approaching, organizers "blown away" by response

Auditions close in less than a week for the "Voice of Logan" competition, and the CEO of Massport says organizers have been "blown away" by the response.

People from across Massachusetts have submitted auditions to be featured as the official overhead announcement voice at Logan Airport. According to Massport, as of Monday there have been over 3,225 applications.

The deadline for the competition is Sunday, Oct. 4, at midnight.

Once the deadline passes, a selection committee will review all of the entries and choose "five finalists who best embody the spirit of Boston."

Public voting will begin on Oct. 24 and last through Oct. 28. The five finalists will be found on www.voiceoflogan.com.

The winning entry will be announced Nov. 5 on the Kiss 108 morning show.

"We have been blown away by the enthusiasm for the Voice of Logan contest and how much fun people are having with it," Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement. "There's a lot of pride in what it means to be from Massachusetts, and we want the Voice of Logan to capture that spirit and give our passengers a memorable welcome when they travel through the airport. For those on the fence about submitting, now is the time to do it. Who knows, you could be the next Voice of Logan."

The "Voice of Logan" auditions have drawn excitement locally and on a national stage. Boston Bruins players got involved in the contest, Ben Affleck read the script on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and former WBZ-TV reporter Beth Germano was among those stepping up to the microphone at Logan Airport.

"The response has helped turn the search for Boston Logan's next voice into a true statewide - and national - conversation," Massport said.