Want to be the next "Voice of Logan"? Airport competition seeks "distinctly Boston" greeter.

Massport is looking for a "distinctly Boston" voice to become the official overhead announcement voice of Logan Airport.

All Massachusetts residents are invited to submit an audition tape to the "Voice of Logan" competition, with submissions closing on Oct. 4.

The voice will welcome the airport's 43 million yearly travelers upon arrival.

Contestants will be evaluated based on capturing "the Boston vibe," clarity of delivery and a written response on why they should be the Voice of Logan.

Five finalists will be chosen among the submissions, after which the winner will be decided by a public vote held between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28.

"At Boston Logan, we have been working hard to go above and beyond for our passengers. From new concessions to airport upgrades, we want every passenger to enjoy their time here," said Massport CEO Rich Davey in a press release. "During this milestone year, it was especially important that we help everyone passing through Logan to feel immediately at home. And there's no better way to do that than with one of the many diverse, distinct, and deeply proud voices that make up our Commonwealth."

Massport will be holding an official launch event on Thursday where the competition's ambassadors will meet contestants, answer questions and provide coaching on submissions.

The ambassadors include Davey, alongside WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer and Billy & Lisa in the Morning co-host Lisa Donovan.

The launch event will be held at Logan Airport's Terminal A departure level from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.