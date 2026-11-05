The Voice of Logan Airport winner is Chris Donisi, a pipefitter from Burlington, Massachusetts.

Massport, the agency that runs the airport, made the announcement Thursday morning and posted his audition video on their website.

The Voice of Logan Airport winner Chris Donisi. Massport

According to Massport, more than 6,000 people auditioned for the role and 35,000 people voted in the contest.

Donisi was one of the eight finalists chosen.

"I'm a home grown Boston guy, born just outside of the city in East Arlington. And I don't think I honestly deserve anything but I just know this city and its roots and how the people move and flow around here. And everyone has always told me to do voice work so when I seen this I said what a perfect opportunity to give it a shot and how perfect it would be in my home town at Logan," Donisi said in a statement Thursday.