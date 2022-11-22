Vince Wilfork, Rodney Harrison among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

BOSTON -- A pair of Patriots Hall of Famers are one step closer to claiming a spot in Canton. Former New England nose tackle Vince Wilfork and safety Rodney Harrison are among the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-era class of 2023.

Both have been a semifinalist twice before: Wilfork in each of the last two years and Harrison in 2021 and 2023. Neither has been named a finalist in their quest for the Hall of Fame.

Wilfork and Harrison both have a special place in the hearts of New England fans and Bill Belichick, who always speaks glowingly of his two former players. Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls while earning five Pro Bowl nods. Belichick often refers to Wilfork as the best nose tackle that he's ever coached.

Harrison played six of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots, and also won a pair of Super Bowls (along with a Pro Bowl nod and a First-Team All-Pro selection) during his time in New England. Harrison is also the only defensive back in NFL history to record 30 sacks and 30 interceptions during their career.

Wilfork was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in September, while Harrison was inducted in 2019. Maybe this is the year the two will add a gold jacket to their collection to go along with their red jacket from the Patriots.

Vince Wilfork gets his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket ahead of his induction ceremony. Photo by WBZ-TV

Two other former Patriots are also semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame: corner Darrelle Revis and running back Fred Taylor. Revis, who played one season in New England and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014, is a finalists for the first time. Taylor, who closed out his career with two seasons in New England in 2009 and 2010, is a finalist for the fourth time.

The semifinalists will be whittled down to 15 before the Hall of Fame's 49-person selection committee selects the Class of 2023 ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The class will be announced live during the "NFL Honors" broadcast on Feb. 9.