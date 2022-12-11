Watch CBS News
Vigil held to show support for LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs

BOSTON - A vigil was held at Boston's CIty Hall Plaza on Sunday for people to come together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community of Colorado Springs.

That community is still reeling after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

Organizers of the vigil said it's important to show Boston is a city for everyone.

"Boston is a city for everyone. Events like this send a loud message all across this country that Boston is the greatest city in America, and this is a safe space," said Quincey J. Roberts, Sr., of the mayor's office of LGBTQ+ Advancement.

The gunman in the Club Q shooting faces and assortment of charges, including hate crimes and murder.

