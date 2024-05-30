Video shows road rage crash in Wakefield, witness chased after driver

WAKEFIELD - An apparent case of road rage ended in a crash in Wakefield on Wednesday. Ring doorbell video shows the two drivers speeding in a neighborhood before coming to a crashing end where children regularly play out on the streets.

Police say the drivers have been summonsed for operating a vehicle to endanger.

The piercing sound of screeching tires is what got Victor Oliveira running out of his house Wednesday afternoon.

"I've lived here for seven years there's never been a crash like that," said Oliveira. "Honestly, it was just adrenaline, I ran outside I had no reaction other than is everyone OK."

Police say it started on Route 128 with the two drivers in some kind of road rage squabble before it came to a head on Salem Street.

Two cars crashed in an apparent road rage incident on Salem Street in Wakefield. CBS Boston

As the white SUV slammed into the fence across the street, neighbors say the black car sped away. Then Oliveira jumped in his wife's car and followed the sedan.

"I don't know what got into me, but I went after him, I wanted to make sure he wasn't a bad person on the run for something stupid," said Oliveira.

He says the driver left tire tracks in a business parking lot, then ditched the car and took off on foot; Oliveira did the same.

"We're jumping fences, hitting metal poles," said Oliveira.

Finally, he caught up with the driver until police came.

"As I'm running on the phone with the cops, I told him, 'it's not worth running if you have nothing on you just stay put,' eventually, he stopped and it turned out he was a nice kid and he was just scared and nervous," said Oliveira.

Victor "The Good Boss"

Still, a big risk for Vic to chase the guy, so why did he do it?

Well, it helps to know Vic is no stranger to trying to help. Around here he's got quite the massive following as "The Good Boss" helping the homeless and struggling addicts.

Vic was featured on WBZ's Changemakers segment for his charitable work.

"I just like to do good in life," said Oliveira.

Police say the drivers weren't badly hurt, and looking at the damage, the homeowners say it's a blessing their children weren't in the backyard at the time of the crash.

"Just think before you act," said Oliveira. "I know we act right away when something happens but try to take a minute and think about the consequences because that could have been someone's life."