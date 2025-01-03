Man accused of body-slamming woman to ground in road rage case in Massachusetts

ATTLEBORO - A Rhode Island man is under arrest after police said he body slammed a woman in a case of road rage in Massachusetts Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A shortly before 9 a.m. in Attleboro. Police said the man and woman were involved in a minor car crash when the woman hit the man's car from behind.

Video shows a man attacking a woman in an alleged case of road rage in Attleboro. Attleboro Police Department

A witness told police the man, identified as 26-year-old Gladior Kwesiah of Pawtucket, banged on the roof of the woman's car and yanked her out of the car. The witness said Kwesiah and the woman were arguing and when the woman said to leave her alone, Kwesiah allegedly picked her up and body slammed her to the ground. A witness filmed the alleged encounter.

Mugshot of Gladior Kwesiah. Attleboro Police Department

Police said they found the woman in the road, crying and bleeding from her head. She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with a broken knee, broken foot, an injury to her eye socket and a serious injury to her skull.

Kwesiah was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in serious injury, malicious destruction of property and operating a motor vehicle without a license.