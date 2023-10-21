Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows close encounter New Hampshire driver had with moose on Route 302

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Video shows close encounter New Hampshire driver had with moose
Video shows close encounter New Hampshire driver had with moose 00:21

CARROLL, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire had a close call with some moose in the middle of the road.

It happened on Route 302 in Carroll. The dashcam shows the car heading down the road when they come across two very large moose. Police said the driver was alert and going the speed limit, which helped them avoid a crash.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, moose are the most active between April and November. In the fall, it's their mating season. Drivers are urged to be extra alert to avoid any crashes with moose.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.