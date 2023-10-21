Video shows close encounter New Hampshire driver had with moose on Route 302

CARROLL, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire had a close call with some moose in the middle of the road.

It happened on Route 302 in Carroll. The dashcam shows the car heading down the road when they come across two very large moose. Police said the driver was alert and going the speed limit, which helped them avoid a crash.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, moose are the most active between April and November. In the fall, it's their mating season. Drivers are urged to be extra alert to avoid any crashes with moose.