Video shows FedEx driver ambushed in Massachusetts, Apple monitor stolen

HARVARD - He was just feet away from delivering a package to its intended doorstep when it was ripped from his hands. A FedEx driver was robbed Thursday afternoon at a home off Stow Road in Harvard.

Surveillance video shows robbery

Surveillance video from the home shows a white Acura follow the FedEx van up the driveway. When the delivery man gets the package out of the van, two masked men can be seen getting out of their car and running up behind him.

A verbal argument ensued, and police said the men yelled threats suggesting they were armed. The men drove off with the package and the FedEx employee was not hurt.

Two thieves stole a package from a delivery driver at a home in Harvard, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"I never saw this here in Massachusetts, it's very strange for me," said Angelica Morgado. She owns the home, and it was her delivery that was stolen.

Morgado said she saw the car at the foot of her driveway Thursday morning as she took her children to school. When she returned home around noon, the car was still there. She tried looking into the car but said the tint on the windows was too dark. She couldn't see anything.

"I am Brazilian and in Brazil this is common but not here. I thought here was safe but now no more," Morgado explained. "It's dangerous too."

Police think suspects knew about delivery

Police said they believe the men were after Morgado's delivery and knew it was arriving. Morgado was waiting on a $1,900 computer monitor from Apple. But she is unsure how the men knew what was being delivered and when.

FedEx sent WBZ-TV a statement regarding this incident:

"We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the local police in their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is our top priority, and we're grateful no one was injured in this incident. As this is an active investigation, all other inquiries should be directed to the local police."

Harvard police are looking for a white Acura TLX with a Connecticut plate with partial letters BN.

"I hope the police find them super-fast because I have fear they will return here," Morgado said. "For the safety of my family."