Pick your own sunflowers in the stunning fields of this Massachusetts farm that's steeped in history

A historic farm in Concord is gaining notoriety thanks to its pick-your-own sunflowers.

Since 1918, Verrill Farm has kept its 200 acres in the family. But the history of the land dates back even further.

"This land has been farmed for hundred of years," Jen Verrill said. "There's old tiles in the ground that were used for drainage that are still there."

Verrill told WBZ-TV that her grandfather originally operated the grounds as a dairy farm. Over the years they've transitioned to fresh produce, and today they're becoming popular thanks to their stunning sunflower fields.

100,000 sunflowers

"We've tried different varieties over the years, and this year kind of narrowed it down to about six varieties that we think are the prettiest, so we have multiple colors," Verrill said.

Each year they get bigger and better, drawing in crowds from Concord and other nearby communities.

"We planted about 100,000 plants this year and they're going to be blooming in a little over a week," Verrill said.

The rows of sunflowers are reaching their peaks as the calendar turns to September.

"We did expect it to be around the second week in September but the weather this summer has been so hot that I think that's going to be pushed forward a little," Verrill said. "So I'm expecting the peak to be probably the first weekend in September."

Admission to the sunflower field is $10 and includes five cut-your-own blooms. It's the perfect chance for farm visitors to walk through the fields, take pictures and pick their own flowers.

"We do have really great soil here and we're able to water a lot, so that helps," Verrill said. "It's a great pick-your-own opportunity that people can do with their families, and who doesn't love sunflowers?"

Family legacy

Beyond the sunflower fields, the focus is farm-to-table with fresh baked goods, fruits and vegetables and farm-raised dairy products and meats. This time of year, the farm is also known for its corn and tomatoes, and it's getting ready to hold festivals and events during the harvest season.

The farm has come a long way over the past century, and Verrill hopes her family's legacy will live on for generations to come.

"I do hope it's around for a lot longer, my kids are involved a little bit now, my husband is also working on the farm," Verrill said. "It's just really important to keep it going and keep it farming, it's very productive and it is in this historical town so I think it's very special."