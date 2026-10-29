Mass. high school watches alumna Veronica Burton, Valkyries in WNBA Finals: "Such an inspiration"

Newton South High School transformed the cafeteria into a watch party to cheer on alumna Veronica Burton and the Golden State Valkyries as they took on the Atlanta Dream in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday. Veronica Burton is the daughter of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton.

For the students, watching Burton compete on one of basketball's biggest stages is more than just a chance to see a championship game. It's an opportunity to celebrate someone who once walked the same halls and played on the same court.

"It's so cool to see someone come out of Newton South and be so big now," said basketball player Ruby Solomon. "She's such an inspiration to especially me as a basketball player."

Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries looks to pass the ball against Jordin Canada of the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter in game six of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Another student, who has met Burton several times, said seeing her success makes the experience even more meaningful.

"I've met her a few times, and to see her in that position is really cool and to know that she went here and played here," said basketball player Kelsie Harris.

For basketball coach Jesus Rodriguez, the watch party was a chance to celebrate a player he has known and coached for more than a decade.

"I'm just a fan, even when she was in high school and college," Rodriguez said. "It's just like, wow, I can't believe I coached somebody like that. It's awesome."

Rodriguez said Burton's success did not happen overnight. He remembers the dedication she showed as a young player, often arriving at the gym before sunrise to work on her game.

"She just worked hard," Rodriguez said. "I used to be here at 5:30 in the morning so I could open the gym for her and her dad so she could shoot at 6 o'clock in the morning every day."

Those early-morning workouts helped build the work ethic that Rodriguez said made Burton stand out.

Now, as students watch Burton compete on the professional stage, her journey serves as a reminder of what dedication and perseverance can make possible.

Though the Valkyries ended up losing the game, for the Newton South community, the excitement surrounding the Finals is about more than the outcome. It's about celebrating a former student whose accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of basketball players.

The Valkyries will face off against the Dream for Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday at 8 p.m.