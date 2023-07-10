Relentless rain floods roads in Vermont, leads to evacuations, rescues

NEW YORK - Heavy rain washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast on Monday as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York drowned as she was trying to leave her home.

The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County. That included the town of Cornwall, near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, where many roads were flooded and closed off.

The storm also interrupted air and rail travel. As of early Monday, there were hundreds of flight cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports and more than 200 canceled at Boston's Logan Airport in the last 24 hours, according to the Flightaware website. Amtrak temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York.

Serious, life-threatening flooding is occurring today across much of Vermont. Emergency crews have conducted rescues in multiple communities. About two dozen state roads are closed as of 10AM. Flash flood warnings are in effect from the Massachusetts line to the Canadian border. If you can, please stay home today. However, if floodwaters are approaching your home, leave immediately. Make an evacuation plan before it becomes necessary. Do not drive or walk through floodwaters. The water can obscure washouts, carry debris and strong currents, and be deeper than it appears. Turn around, don't drown. Continue monitoring local media, the National Weather Service, and sign up for VT ALERT through Vermont Emergency Management if you have not done so already to receive real-time alerts by phone and/or email. (This video shows floodwaters pouring over the dam this morning on the Ottauquechee River near Simon Pearce in Quechee.)

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency on Sunday, in advance of Monday's rain. Some campers and people caught in their homes have been rescued in central and southern Vermont, and more reports have been coming in, said Mark Bosma, spokesperson for the state emergency management office.

By the morning, some towns reported 2½ to 4 inches of rain since midnight, and similar totals were expected during the day, said Robert Haynes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

"We still look like we're on track for that potentially significant, locally catastrophic flooding," Haynes said.

Vermont had some of its worst weather during Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011, when it got 11 inches of rain in 24 hours.

"This is one of those unique events that we don't see very often around here," meteorologist Marlon Verasamy in Burlington said of Monday's storm.

He said the ground was already saturated and rivers were relatively high from recent heavy rains. Parts of southern Vermont had mudslides and road flooding from a storm Friday night into Saturday morning.

"It's the same area being hit today," he said.

Irene killed six in the state, washed homes off their foundations and damaged or destroyed more than 200 bridges and 500 miles (805 kilometers) of highway.