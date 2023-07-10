Worst flooding since Tropical Storm Irene possible in parts of New England

BOSTON - A NEXT Weather Alert is on for what is shaping up to be dramatic flooding across the northeast Monday.

Staggering rain totals were being reported across New York, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Scenes of flooded out roads, bridges, and stranded vehicles were as far east as Swanzey, New Hampshire where rainfall rates were over 2 inches per hour.

The Weather Prediction Center issued an historic "high risk" for excessive rainfall for Monday for the Champlain Valley in Vermont. This marks the first time the WPC has ever raised the level of concern that high. The WPC said "widespread flooding is expected to be analogous to the 2011 Irene remnants event for this area."

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A stand alone rain event that amounts more than 4 inches in one day would be a problem in and of itself. Couple that with the drenching the region has seen in the last few weeks and many are already at their tipping point. For the most vulnerable areas, plans to remain safe should be made now.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has a great step-by-step plan to get alerts directly to your phone for emergencies:

On your phone, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > Weather, then tap Always. Turn on Precise Location to receive the most accurate notifications for your current location.

If you live in a spot that is especially vulnerable like a near a hillside or river, or in a basement apartment, make sure you have an evacuation plan.

You may have heard this before, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. It only takes 6 inches of rushing flood water to knock a person off their feet and 12 inches to move a car.

NOAA

The main effects from this will be for western and northern New England. That said, Massachusetts will also have some residual issues, especially out toward the Berkshires. The heaviest rain will likely arrive from Monday morning. Downpours and some storms will extend east of Route 495 through the early afternoon but things should improve later in the day. Localized flooding still certainly possible. That said, central Mass. and areas east should avoid the catastrophic flooding event.

Rain will be long gone by Tuesday afternoon and we'll turn brighter and warmer. By Wednesday the 90s return and it should remain warm through Thursday.