2 people rescued from Williamsburg home after river floods

WILLIAMSBURG - Heavy rains forced emergency crews into evacuations and water rescues in western Massachusetts. This includes two people who were pulled from a home in Williamsburg.

"The river came up very fast in the center of town, flooding up very quickly," said Williamsburg Fire Captain Cory McGill. "The water was flowing right through the house. They were right in the doorway, just keeping visual contact with us until we could get there safely."

Fire crews used an inflatable boat to usher the couple to safety. Captain McGill says there was a foot-and-a-half of water in their living room. The flooding came from a rising river behind their property.

"I think with all of the water leading up to this event, the ground was super saturated the last few weeks," explained Captain McGill. "MEMA has been in town working with us, and they said it's probably going to get worse before it gets better."

Williamsburg Fire got conflicted reports about a dam letting go to the northwest. Out of caution, they began evacuating other neighbors in the area. McGill says at least four people were able to leave on their own with minimal help from first responders.

"We have half a dozen houses that are either on the other side of the river or this side, but the river jumped its bank, and went around a few of the houses pinching them off from the road," said Captain McGill.

Williamsburg Fire is keeping an eye on a several areas around town that could be next if rain continues in the coming days. This includes a group of homes that can only be accessed by one bridge. If that floods, they will be trapped.