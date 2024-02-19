Watch CBS News
USS Constitution's planned 21-gun salute canceled on Presidents Day

By Neal Riley

BOSTON - The USS Constitution was set to fire a 21-gun salute on Monday to commemorate Presidents Day, but the event was called off.

A spokesperson for the USS Constitution public affairs office told WBZ-TV that the salute was canceled, but they did not say why. 

"Old Ironsides" was supposed to blast its cannons from Charlestown Navy Yard at about noon.

The 226-year-old ship will be open for free tours all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are given every half hour. 

President George Washington, whose birthday is recognized by the holiday, named the ship after America's governing document in 1795. The Constitution got its nickname Old Ironsides when British cannonballs appeared to bounce off the ship during the War of 1812.

History lovers can also check out the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Monday for its annual Presidents Day festival.

