JFK Museum in Boston to bring history to life on Presidents' Day

BOSTON – History will come to life Monday as the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston holds its annual Presidents' Day festival.

The day-long festivities include presidential storytelling, musical performances, and various activities for people of all ages.

The festival features people in character as presidents and other historical figures interacting with the crowd.

"We're so excited. It's our favorite day of the year. We have our Presidents' Day festival, which is a really fun, great way for young people, families, to immerse themselves in history and get excited about participating in the civic life of our country," said Rachel Flor of the John F. Kenendy Library Foundation.

The museum is free for children on Monday with the purchase of an adult admission. Anyone who uses the special code word "vote" when buying tickets can get $2 off adult admission.