USS Constitution to hold movie screenings this summer

BOSTON -- The USS Constitution will host movie screenings on the ship this summer. The screenings are free and open to the public. 

General seating is available but attendees can also being their own chairs and blankets to set up on the ship's top deck. It's first =-come, first serve. 

The viewings are: 

  • Friday, June 24: Pirates of the Caribbean - Entry at 7:30 p.m., start at 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 15: Master and Commander - Entry at 7:30 p.m., start at 8:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday, August 20: Captain Phillips - Entry at 7 p.m., start at 7:45 p.m. 
  • Friday, September 9: Greyhound - Entry at 6:30 p.m., start at 7:15 p.m. 

Attendees, age 18 and older, will be asked to show a valid ID. 

Old Ironsides' is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 8:38 AM

