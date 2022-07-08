Postal Service raising prices for Forever stamps, mailing postcards this weekend

WASHINGTON - Starting this weekend it'll cost more to send a letter or postcard.

On Sunday, July 10 prices changes will go into effect for the United States Postal Service. A First-Class Mail Forever stamp will go up 2 cents to 60 cents. Postcard stamps will jump from 40 cents to 44 cents.

Forever stamps were 41 cents when they were first introduced in 2007. The Postal Service blames "inflation and increased operating expenses" for the increase.

A table of all the price increases is below.

The price increases taking effect July 10 USPS