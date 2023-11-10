Mother of UNH student who died in 2021 sues bar and fraternity he went to the night he died

Mother of UNH student who died in 2021 sues bar and fraternity he went to

WHITMAN - The mother of a University of New Hampshire (UNH) student who died after a night of partying in 2021 is now suing the bar and fraternity he went to the night of his death.

Vincezo Lirosi was a sophomore at UNH when he was was found dead in the water in a wooded area on December 5, 2021. His autopsy said he died a day earlier on December 4, and that his cause of death was drowning and acute intoxication.

His mother, Robin Lirosi, says in the lawsuit she wants justice for her son.

"The fact that there were no criminal charges is a point of frustration for the family. The goal of this civil lawsuit is to get justice for Vin but accountability for the bad actors who contributed to his death, irrespective of the lack of criminal charges. The Lirosi family and Vin Lirosi are the only people who've had to pay any consequences for what happened that night," said Leah Cole Durst, the attorney for Lirosi's family.

There are multiple defendants named including Scorpion's Bar and Grille, and Sigma Chi Fraternity. The lawsuit claims Scorpion's served Lirosi 17 alcoholic drinks in less than four hours, nine of which the lawsuit confirms Lirosi drank.

The lawsuit also says that the bar continued to serve Liorsi drinks even though he was visibly intoxicated, with some bartenders admitting to pouring a six second free count of alcohol.

A co-owner of the bar, Graham Camire, was physically prevent that night according the lawsuit, and he alleges that bartenders use a two second free count to pour liquor.

After the bar Liorsi was invited to a frat party at Sigma Chi, where the lawsuit claims a fight broke out between him and some of the fraternity brothers. The suit alleges he was punched, pushed and kicked during the fight.

The lawsuit says he was escorted out of the fraternity house and he walked away. The lawsuit accuses the fraternity, and the members of doing nothing to ensure Lirosi's safety.

The Sigma Chi fraternity was suspended during the investigation into Liorsi's death back in 2021.

The attorney's for the Liorsi family asks that anyone who has been overserved at Scorpion's Bar in Durham, New Hampshire reach out to them.