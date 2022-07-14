"A new chapter": Hundreds become United States citizens at Faneuil Hall ceremony

BOSTON - Hundreds of immigrants gathered in historic Faneuil Hall for their naturalization ceremony to officially become United States citizens.

On Thursday, 350 people finalized their candidacy for citizenship with family and friends by their side.

Juliana Burke moved to the area from Brazil in 2014 and had been working toward citizenship ever since.

"I am feeling very happy. It has been a very emotional day. Oh my god I am going to cry," said Burke. "(It's been) a couple of years of paperwork, leaving family behind and finding a new home in a new place."

Jude Mofor was recognized during the ceremony for his service in the US Army Reserves, even before he was a citizen.

Mofor moved to the Unites States from Cameroon and said he had always wanted to live in a place where he could serve in their military.

"It has also been a dream since childhood to serve in the Army, to serve in the military, and come into a country that offers me the opportunity to do that service for them," said Mofor.

For many, the process has taken years. The paperwork, tests, and interviews to be completed can be complex to navigate. Those at Faneuil Hall said the work was worth it.

"It's a new chapter in my life," said Taous Boughari. "I am so happy to be in the U.S., the country with freedom of speech and a lot of opportunities."