Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prize nearing expiration
BOSTON - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won nearly a year ago is nearing expiration.
The Massachusetts State Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased on June 12, 2021 at the T Square Food Shop on North Franklin Street in Holbrook.
The winning numbers are 01-02-06-15-21.
The last day to pick up the prize at a lottery claim center is Friday, June 10.
Money from any lottery prizes that go unclaimed a year after the drawing go back to the state for distribution to cities and towns.
