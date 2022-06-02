Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prize nearing expiration

BOSTON - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won nearly a year ago is nearing expiration.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased on June 12, 2021 at the T Square Food Shop on North Franklin Street in Holbrook.

The winning numbers are 01-02-06-15-21.

The last day to pick up the prize at a lottery claim center is Friday, June 10.

Money from any lottery prizes that go unclaimed a year after the drawing go back to the state for distribution to cities and towns.