Watch CBS News
Local News

Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prize nearing expiration

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Unclaimed Mass Cash $100,000 prize nearing expiration
Unclaimed Mass Cash $100,000 prize nearing expiration 00:35

BOSTON - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won nearly a year ago is nearing expiration.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased on June 12, 2021 at the T Square Food Shop on North Franklin Street in Holbrook.

The winning numbers are 01-02-06-15-21.

The last day to pick up the prize at a lottery claim center is Friday, June 10.

Money from any lottery prizes that go unclaimed a year after the drawing go back to the state for distribution to cities and towns. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.