UMass Lowell campus locked down after unsubstantiated report of man with gun

Latest details on report of man with weapon on UMass Lowell campus

The UMass Lowell campus is under lockdown Wednesday and there is a massive police presence after an unsubstantiated report of a man believed to be armed with a long gun. There have been no reports of any shots fired.

UMass Lowell sent a campus alert after the reported sighting near the Riverview Suites on the South Campus.

Police said they are looking for an Asian male who is believed to be about 5'5" tall, wearing a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts.

People are urged to stay inside until further notice. All classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

"Police from UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell were alerted this afternoon to reports of a male on South Campus carrying an object suspected of being a firearm. A campus-wide shelter in place order has been issued as officers attempt to find this individual," a UMass Lowell spokesperson said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers are assisting in the campus search.

"We are aware of a video circulating of a person who appears to be armed walking in Lowell near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street. State and Local Police have responded to the area to further investigate. Anyone with relevant information should call 911," state police said.

FBI Boston said its agents are also on scene and coordinating with local police.

According to the campus alert, people have been told not to approach or engage the man if they see him.

Middlesex Community College also canceled all classes and activities for Wednesday night at its Lowell and Bedford campuses due to the police activity and traffic delays.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UMass Lowell Police Department at (978) 934-4911.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.