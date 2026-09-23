Vigil held at UMass Dartmouth for football player killed outside Providence nightclub

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at UMass Dartmouth to honor a classmate, teammate, and friend Marvins Antoine. Candles lit up the quad outside Carney Library on campus. Students, staff, and family members came together to honor Antoine.

The 18-year-old was killed in a stabbing outside a nightclub in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Antoine was a freshman at UMass Dartmouth and a member of the football team. His teammates, led by captain Conner Robidoux, shared memories of Antoine from the short time he was on the team.

"Even if he found a teammate who was down, he told him to keep his head up, you are a leader on this team," Robidoux recalled.

Robidoux remembered Antoine for always having a smile on his face and being there to cheer up his teammates when they were having a bad day and always being one to push others to be better.

Marvins Antoine (No. 26) was a freshman at UMass Dartmouth. CBS Boston

"He lifted people up. He made everyone around him better. One of our teammates wrote that he's thankful he got to build a bond with Marvins that will last a lifetime. Because in the short time he was here, it felt like forever," the football captain said.

Another member of the football team, Kensley Macean, was also injured in the stabbing but is expected to recover.

According to police, the Mezzo Lounge in Providence reached capacity, prompting a fight on the street outside. That's when police say the two players were stabbed.

Hours later, UMass Dartmouth police arrested another student in connection with the double stabbing. Chukuwnonoso Uzoma-Eze, 19, is being held by police awaiting extradition to Rhode Island.

The football team gave Antoine's jersey, No. 26, to his family, letting them know he will never be forgotten.