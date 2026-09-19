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UMass Dartmouth football player killed, teammate wounded in stabbing in Providence

By Gustavo Atencio Flores,
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 23 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
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Mike Toole,
Amanda Callahan
Amanda Callahan is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ in August 2026 from WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor.
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Amanda Callahan

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University of Massachusetts Dartmouth football player Marvins Antoine was killed in a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning. A teammate was also stabbed and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Providence Police said Antoine and other players from the team were at the Mezzo Lounge on Charles Street Friday night. It was just hours after the Corsairs lost a game at home to Framingham State.

At some point, police said there was an "altercation" at the nightclub and it moved across the street to a parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Two players were stabbed.

umass-dartmouth-student-fatal-stabbing-hi-res-still.jpg
UMass Dartmouth football player Marvins Antoine was stabbed in a Wendy's parking lot in Providence, R.I. on Sept. 19, 2026. WJAR-TV

Antoine, an 18-year-old freshman running back, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from stab wounds to the chest. According to the university, he graduated from Durfee High School in Fall River.

The other player, identified by the school as 19-year-old freshman defensive back Kensley Macean, was taken to the hospital with what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries" to his head and neck. Macean is a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth High School, according to the university's website.

"After further investigation, a suspect was identified and is currently being held in the custody of the UMass Dartmouth Police Department," Providence Police said in a statement.

That suspect's name has not been released at this point in the investigation. There's no word yet on what led up to the fight.

"Our hearts and prayers are very much with Marvins' family, friends, classmates, and teammates as we mourn his loss together," UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller said in a statement. "We also send our prayers and best wishes for Kensley's recovery, and hope that he will be able to resume his education here soon."

The UMass Dartmouth campus is about 30 miles southeast from Providence. It's about 60 miles south of Boston.

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