UMass Amherst is calling for town officials to crack down on the Theta Chi fraternity after a member of the frat was arrested for allegedly strangling a female student at a party.

The UMass Amherst Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life wrote a letter to the town manager and town council president requesting the town stop operations of the Theta Chi house.

This comes after a 19-year-old UMass student and member of Theta Chi faced a felony strangulation charge for an incident that allegedly happened in October.

The letter said, "Theta Chi has not been recognized by, or in good standing with, the University since 2025."

In 2021 students protested outside Theta Chi over reports of an alleged sexual assault.

Theta Chi fraternity house in Amherst, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The fraternity is under a temporary suspension from UMass until May 2028, but the school doesn't specify why.

The Vice Chancellor said the Theta Chi house is located in the town's fraternity residence district but doesn't have a special permit needed under town zoning laws.

UMass Amherst students said this request is a step in the right direction, but they'd like to see more be done.

"I think the school has done a pretty decent job at handling it, but I think people aren't really upset enough," UMass Amherst freshman Avery Oyler said.

"Someone should be monitoring what's going on over there because even if they aren't part of the university, you have the whole situation like Cornell that directly affects students and everyone that lives here. So, I think we should still take that very seriously, even if they are not part of the university," UMass Amherst junior Rafael Landeston added.

Theta Chi's national chapter said in a statement the "actions and behaviors in the complaint are abhorrent and contradict Theta Chi's ideals," adding the member has been suspended from the fraternity pending an investigation.

UMass said it can't comment on whether or not the student is facing disciplinary action at the university.

In a statement to WBZ-TV, the Amherst Town Council president said the concerns raised by the university are being taken seriously and the property in question has "a complicated permitting history."

The property has already been issued two violations in recent months.

"Per the bylaw, any further violations during this school year will trigger the designation of the property as a Nuisance Property and require a Corrective Action Plan," Amherst Town Council President Mandi Jo Hanneke said.