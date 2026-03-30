Jordan's Furniture UConn deal is one round away from paying out after teams' NCAA Tournament success

UConn basketball is in the Final Four of both the men's and women's NCAA tournament. And the teams' March Madness success means some Jordan's Furniture customers are one round away from getting free furniture.

The New England retailer announced their "Make The Finals" promotion in January: Any customer who bought furniture or mattresses from Jordan's between Jan. 20 and March 1 of this year would get it all free if the University of Connecticut's men's and women's basketball teams both made it to the national championship game.

"Free furniture is only one round away!" Jordan's posted to its social media stories on Sunday night. "Go Huskies!!!"

Jordan's free furniture promotions

There was no limit to how much furniture someone could buy in store or online as part of the promotion. WBZ-TV has reached out to Jordan's to see just how much merchandise is on the line.

After a similar promotion in 2007, Jordan's gave away more than $30 million in free furniture when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series.

There were plenty of jokes on social media suggesting that the company is getting nervous about having to give away millions of dollars worth of furniture.

But as company president Eliot Tatelman explained to NESN in 2019, it's not Jordan's that's on the hook if one of the company's many sports-related free furniture promotions pays out.

"We buy an insurance policy for this," he said. "The insurance companies are rooting for it not to happen, but we're rooting for it to happen."

UConn in the Final Four

The UConn men stunned Duke Sunday night to reach the Final Four. Despite being down as many as 19 points, Braylon Mullins hit a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Huskies the lead.

The men also made it to the Final Four in 2023 and 2024, and won the title both times. They will play No. 3 Illinois on Saturday.

The women are aiming to repeat as national champions. They are undefeated this year, and rolled to a 70-52 win over Notre Dame on Sunday. They'll play Friday against either No. 1 South Carolina or No. 3 TCU.