Uber passenger accused of choking female driver with wire and stealing her car in Boston

A man accused of trying to choke his female Uber driver with a wire and stealing her car in Boston is now under arrest.

Christopher Dawkins, 24, of Dorchester, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Friday on several charges, including carjacking, strangulation, assault and battery and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Boston Police said the Uber driver picked up Dawkins in Cambridge Thursday evening and, a short time later, he attacked her when she stopped the car at the intersection of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues in the South End.

"She said that he pulled a wire around her neck and stole her car. She came out screaming and yelling and called the police," said witness Stergios Sanxaridis, who was working at nearby New York Pizza at that moment. He told WBZ-TV the woman was taken to the hospital, but she did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Police said her phone was still in the car and they tracked it to Stanwood Street and Blue Hill Avenue. Officers stopped the car and arrested Dawkins.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Uber for comment but has not heard back yet.