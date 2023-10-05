U.S. Open returning to The Country Club in Brookline in 2038

BOSTON -- The U.S. Open is returning to Brookline. But local golf fans will have to wait a while to see the return of major championship golf to the region.

The USGA announced four tournaments scheduled at The Country Club, with the U.S. Open returning in 2038. The Country Club hosted the event in 2022, after previously hosting the U.S. Open in 1988. Prior to that year, the only other U.S. Opens at The Country Club were played in 1963 and in 1913, with Francis Ouimet becoming the first amateur to win the event that year.

The Country Club will also host the U.S. Girls' Junior in 2030, the U.S. Amateur in 2034, and the U.S. Women's Open in 2045. It will be the first time that the U.S. Women's Open will be held in Brookline.

"We are thrilled to extend our long, wonderful partnership with the USGA, and to continue giving people in the Town of Brookline and across New England a chance to see golf at its finest," said Lyman Bullard, president of The Country Club, in the announcement from the USGA. "From our first national championship, the 1902 U.S. Women's Amateur, to our most recent, the 2022 U.S. Open, the club has embraced all levels of championship golf. And these four championships continue that tradition as men and women, both professional and amateur, will be crowned national champions."

The Country Club, which was founded in 1882 and is one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA, has already hosted 17 USGA championships and a Ryder Cup in 1999.