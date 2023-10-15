Tyquan Thornton set to make his 2023 debut for Patriots vs. Raiders

FOXBORO -- Tyquan Thornton will make his 2023 debut Sunday afternoon when the Patriots play the Raiders in Las Vegas. The second-year receiver is active for the first time after starting the season on IR with a shoulder injury.

Thornton's return will be a welcome sight for the offense, as the Patriots will be without receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas, both of whom are dealing with concussions that they suffered in last weekend's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Kayshon Boutte is also inactive for New England, making it five straight games that the LSU product is a healthy scratch by Bill Belichick.

The Patriots will have just Thornton, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Ty Montgomery, and the recently promoted Jalen Reagor at receiver on Sunday. Malik Cunningham is also active, but is slated to be New England's backup quarterback behind Mac Jones, despite catching passes and putting in work as a kick returner during Sunday's warmups.

There is a lot of hope that the speedy Thornton will bring a new element to the New England passing attack. Patriots receivers have struggled to get separation this season, one of the many issues plaguing the offense. The Patriots haven't scored a touchdown over the last two games (and 10 quarters overall) and are last in the NFL at just 11.0 points per game this season.