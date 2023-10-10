Tyquan Thornton returns to practice, opening Patriots' 21-day window to activate receiver

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are hurting at wide receiver after a pair of pass-catchers left last week's blowout loss to the Saints. At least one injured receiver returned to practice Tuesday.

Tyquan Thornton, who started his second straight season on IR with a shoulder injury, was on the practice field for New England on Tuesday, as the team begins its preparation for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots now have 21 days to activate Thornton, or he'll have to miss his entire sophomore season.

WR Tyquan Thornton at practice Tuesday



Among players NOT spotted at media viewing period:



Juju Smith-Schuster

Pop Douglas

Mike Owenu @wbz pic.twitter.com/xIxmMkCbh8 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 10, 2023

A second-round pick by New England in 2022, Thornton also started his rookie season on IR after he suffered a collarbone injury in the preseason. The speedy receiver returned in Week 5 and caught 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns (plus another score on the ground) over the final 13 games, playing 66 percent of New England offensive snaps last season.

He's not going to save New England's lackluster offense, but the Patriots could use Thornton back on the field after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both left Sunday's loss to the Saints with head injuries. Neither were on the field Tuesday, and neither are expected to be in Vegas on Sunday to take on the Raiders.

That would leave Mac Jones with just DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, and practice squadder Jalen Reagor as his potential receiving options on Sunday. If Thornton practices all week -- and makes it out unscathed -- there's a good chance he'll be asked to step right in and play an important part in New England's passing attack against Las Vegas.

Tune in to Patriots-Raiders on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30pm on Wednesday night, and continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7pm on WBZ. Pregame coverage begins Sunday morning at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Raiders will kick off just after 4pm, and after the game tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38!