Tyquan Thornton placed on injured reserve to start season

BOSTON -- Tyquan Thornton made the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, but he won't be on the field for some time.

The speedy second-year receiver is starting the year on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Thornton won't be eligible to come off IR until after Week 4.

Thornton offered one of the few offensive highlights for the Patriots this preseason, hauling in a catch from Bailey Zappe up the left sideline against the Texans, but he suffered a shoulder injury while sprawling out to make a catch during a joint practice session with the Packers. Thornton also started his rookie year on injured reserve after breaking his clavicle in the preseason.

With Thornton on the shelf, the Patriots will roll with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte as their receivers.

The Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He caught just 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, and he was one of six wide receivers to make the initial 53-man roster for New England on Tuesday.