Tyquan Thornton leaves Patriots-Packers practice early with medical personnel

Why Robert Kraft came up short in Hall of Fame selection process

BOSTON -- Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton departed the practice field with medical personnel on Thursday, cutting short his work during the team's joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.

Reporters on hand in Green Bay noted that Thornton had made a diving catch on a long pass from Mac Jones, hanging on to keep possession to make the reception. After that, though, Thornton sought attention from the training staff, who walked with him to the training area for further attention.

Tyquan Thornton leaving practice after making a diving catch on a deep ball from Mac. Looked like they were checking out his shoulder. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 17, 2023

Thornton is now leaving the field with medical personnel. Unclear what’s wrong, but no outward sign of injury. https://t.co/HRx2Oe1bKn — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

The 23-year-old Thornton was a second-round pick by the Patriots last year. A broken collarbone in the preseason delayed the start of his rookie season by four weeks, and he'd end up catching 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played.

He offered up the lone receiving highlight of last week's preseason debut, going up for a 27-yard catch against Houston.

Though Thornton's spot on the roster is likely secure, given his draft status, there is some competition on the depth chart from rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. This injury -- however minor it may be -- will obviously bear watching in the coming days, with the Patriots set to play preseason game No. 2 against the Packers on Saturday night.