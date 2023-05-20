Watch CBS News
One injured on Lake Mascuppic after jet skis collide

TYNGSBORO - Police said two jet skis collided on Friday afternoon, leaving one person seriously injured.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. on Lake Mascuppic. Both people involved made it to shore after the crash, and one of the operators was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other operator did not need treatment.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the crash.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 12:03 PM

