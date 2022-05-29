The Heat are getting Tyler Herro back for Game 7 vs. Celtics

BOSTON -- Tyler Herro is expected to play for the Heat in Sunday night's Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. Herro missed the previous three games with a groin injury, but will make his return for Miami with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

That comes according to Shams Charania just a few hours before tipoff, which is slated for just after 8:30pm on Sunday night. The Heat said that Herro will warm up with the intention of playing, with head coach Erik Spoelstra adding that the guard has passed all his tests to return.

"It's all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers and each day has made significant improvement," said Spoelstra.

Herro was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 20.7 points while hitting 45 percent of his shots from the floor and 40 percent of his attempts from downtown. His production dipped a bit in the playoffs, where he's averaged just 13.5 points off 41.3 percent shooting, but he's still an important part of the Heat offense.

In his three games against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Herro averaged 12.3 points off 39 percent shooting. His biggest impact came in Miami's Game 1 victory when he scored 18 points off 7-for-15 shooting to go with eight rebounds and three assists. Herro hit just four of his 15 shots -- going 0-for-6 from three-point range -- for eight points in Game 3 before missing the next three games.

While Herro's return should help Miami on offense, expect the Celtics to test him any chance they get on the defensive end. It will also be interesting to see how well the guard moves around with the injury following a three-game absence.

Boston will also have all hands on deck Sunday night, with both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams upgraded to available ahead of the game. Both will start for the Celtics and won't have any limitations, head coach Ime Udoka said in his pregame press conference.

The winner of Sunday night's Game 7 will advance to the NBA Finals, where they'll take on the Golden State Warriors.