Ty Montgomery reportedly set to miss rest of season

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will not be receiving a late-season boost out of the backfield from Ty Montgomery. The versatile back will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

The Patriots signed Montgomery in free agency in March, and the duel threat back was a standout in the New England offense during the preseason. He was in line to fill a major role for the Pats in the wake of James Whites' retirement, but Montgomery sprained his ankle in the final preseason game against the Raiders.

He recovered from that injury in time for New England's opener in Miami, and scored the only Patriots touchdown of the day in the 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. But Montgomery hurt his shoulder midway through the Week 1 defeat, and was placed on IR a few days later.

Now his season is over after playing just 28 snaps for the Patriots. New England will continue to rely heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris out of the backfield, and J.J. Taylor could see some more run as the team's pass-catching back as the season continues.

